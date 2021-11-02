Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total value of $183,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.30. 168,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.13.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

