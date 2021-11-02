Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $22,510.96.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 96,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

