Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Sells 5,358 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.34. The stock had a trading volume of 449,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,803. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $182.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $8,026,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 18.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 73,138 shares during the period.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

