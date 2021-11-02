Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $439,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PRAA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.72. 178,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,707. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

