Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $63.03 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

