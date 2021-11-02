Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Standex International stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $63.03 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
