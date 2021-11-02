Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Sells 14,689 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $158.85. 61,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,668. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.42 and a 52-week high of $163.29.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.