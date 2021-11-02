Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Sells 14,689 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE TRV traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $158.85. 61,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,668. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.42 and a 52-week high of $163.29.
The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.
TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.
The Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
