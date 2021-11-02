Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.45. 618,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.45. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

