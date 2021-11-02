Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 2.33. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $103.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,699,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

