Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $99,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $108,800.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $765,052.30.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.61.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 180.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

