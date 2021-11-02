Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY21 guidance at $6.75-$6.90 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $6.750-$6.900 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

