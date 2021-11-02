Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.460 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP stock traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.15. 4,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,546. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,533 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.