Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

NYSE:NSP traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.83. 760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.45. Insperity has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Insperity alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,600 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $2,426,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,533 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.