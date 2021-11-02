Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Down 21.3% in October

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. 681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.75. Intapp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.33.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

