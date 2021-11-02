Integer Holdings Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integer in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Integer alerts:

Separately, Argus raised their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

ITGR opened at $88.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.98. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,209,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.