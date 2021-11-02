Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. 21,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.78.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

