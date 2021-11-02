Intelligent Systems (INS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Intelligent Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.49%.
NYSEAMERICAN INS traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. 11,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,600. The firm has a market cap of $364.67 million, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.94. Intelligent Systems has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Intelligent Systems
Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.
