Intelligent Systems (INS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Intelligent Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

NYSEAMERICAN INS traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. 11,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,600. The firm has a market cap of $364.67 million, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.94. Intelligent Systems has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 713.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 39.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 109.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

