International Game Technology (IGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Game Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.61.

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Game Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 147.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of International Game Technology worth $29,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

