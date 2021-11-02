International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 11,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in International Paper by 15.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 14.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of International Paper by 10.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of IP traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. 3,939,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82. International Paper has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

