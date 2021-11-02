Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$610,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13. Also, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,809 shares in the company, valued at C$985,210.61. Insiders sold a total of 221,862 shares of company stock worth $6,928,360 in the last quarter.

TSE:ITP traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$28.89. 126,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,345. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$15.41 and a 12 month high of C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.97.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$462.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

