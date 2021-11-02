Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

IVAC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,009. The company has a market cap of $128.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

Get Intevac alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intevac stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Intevac worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.