Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.84). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($3.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

