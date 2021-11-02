Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

NYSE IPI opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.06 million, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 2.11. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $52.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intrepid Potash stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 21,590.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Intrepid Potash worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

