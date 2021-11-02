Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Declares GBX 7.70 Dividend

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
IAT opened at GBX 367.01 ($4.80) on Tuesday. Invesco Asia Trust has a one year low of GBX 304 ($3.97) and a one year high of GBX 425 ($5.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 348.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 364.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.35.
Invesco Asia Trust Company Profile
