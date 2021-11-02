Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 48.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:VBF remained flat at $$20.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 21,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,656. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $82,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

