Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000.

NASDAQ:BSMU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

