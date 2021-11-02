Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VMO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. 121,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

