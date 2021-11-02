Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 8.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $134,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.92. 373,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,375,340. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $387.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

