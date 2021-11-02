Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.38

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.38 and last traded at $158.91, with a volume of 22195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.76.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

