Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,166 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,943% compared to the typical daily volume of 155 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $152,944.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,621 shares of company stock worth $1,528,827. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 50.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at $618,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth about $1,614,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 140,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

