Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

NYSE:CSR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,563. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $108.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

