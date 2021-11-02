Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.
NYSE:CSR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,563. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $108.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.
Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile
Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
