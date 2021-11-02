Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 322,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 106,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

