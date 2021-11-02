IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 30.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 168.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

