Iron Mountain (IRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.33-3.45 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,991. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

