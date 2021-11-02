iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.59% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $392,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.68 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

