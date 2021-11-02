iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. 3,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,311. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.37.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.