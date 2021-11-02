iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

EMIF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.56% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.