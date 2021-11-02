iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Boosted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,957 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 567,505 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,999,000 after acquiring an additional 486,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after buying an additional 377,959 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $132.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.46. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

