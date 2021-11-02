iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Down 27.1% in October

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SCZ stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,546. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.