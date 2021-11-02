iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 997.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,951 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.