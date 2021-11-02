iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) is Omega Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 212.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 108,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 73,791 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,367,000 after buying an additional 248,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period.

IYR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,117. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $77.88 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

