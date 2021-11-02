iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.97

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.97 and last traded at $110.88, with a volume of 2930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

