IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:ISO opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. IsoPlexis has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.