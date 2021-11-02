Itron (ITRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Itron has set its FY21 guidance at $1.00-1.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $1.000-$1.500 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.20. Itron has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

