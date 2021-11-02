J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $193.19. 674,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.88. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $121.85 and a 12 month high of $201.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,257 shares of company stock worth $608,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $40,158,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

