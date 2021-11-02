J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $278.93

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.93 ($3.64) and traded as high as GBX 301.10 ($3.93). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 294.70 ($3.85), with a volume of 3,698,176 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBRY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 297.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 278.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($20,838.78). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

