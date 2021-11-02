JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,458,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JDHIF stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Tuesday. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

JD Health International Company Profile

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health and wellness products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network.

