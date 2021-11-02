JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,458,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
JDHIF stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Tuesday. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.
JD Health International Company Profile
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.