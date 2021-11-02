Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $222.14 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $158.50 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 99.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

