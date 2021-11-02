Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of AMD opened at $125.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.58. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $211,046,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

