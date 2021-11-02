Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Carlsberg A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $34.10 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.