Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1,555.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.97. 4,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.29. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $192.79 and a one year high of $309.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

